S&P 500 Futures stretch recovery from one week low as vaccine expectations gain momentum

- S&P 500 Futures rise 10 points, or 0.30%, while extending pullback from the lowest since November 13.
- Vaccine hopes rise as Regeneron’s anti-body treatment gets FDA’s go, Pfizer up for getting UK’s green light this week.
- US President-elect Biden starts forming the team before reaching the White House.
- UK, France and Australia are among the nations likely to ease the covid-led activity restrictions.
S&P 500 Futures probe the intraday high of 3,565.88, up 0.31% on a day, amid the Asian session on Monday. The risk barometer recently picked up bids as optimism concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine/treatments joined expected easing in the lockdown measures from the key economies.
Having heard about the 95% success rate of Pfizer’s covid vaccine and US President Donald Trump’s recovery after taking the Regeneron’s antibody treatment, news that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the COVID-19 therapy added to the market’s optimism. Also favoring the risks could be the hints that Pfizer will get the UK’s regulatory approval by the end of this week.
Further, easing of coronavirus-led activity restrictions in the UK, France and Australia are additional positives for the risks.
It should also be noted that US President-elect Joe Biden’s activity to form the team before the current President Donald Trump accepts his defeat also favors the risk-on mood. Bloomberg recently mentioned that the Democratic member is up for announcing Antony Blinken as secretary of State while naming Jake Sullivan as a National Security Adviser.
On the contrary, a sustained rise in the US hospitalizations and the tussle between the US Federal Reserve and Treasury Department, over $500 billion’s recall by Treasury Secretary Steve Manuchin, also probes the optimists. Additionally, Brexit uncertainties and doubts over the US COVID-19 stimulus also raise worries for the market players.
That said, traders can keep their eyes on the preliminary readings of November’s activity numbers from Markit for fresh impulse. However, risk catalysts can keep the driver’s seat.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids, extending gains above 0.7300, as the bulls cheer the re-opening of borders in Australia's two most populous states. Expectations over the rapid rollout of vaccines also add to the upbeat market mood, as S&P 500 futures advance.
GBP/USD: Bulls regain 1.3300 amid Brexit and vaccine optimism
GBP/USD heads towards the monthly high above 1.3300, printing a seven-day winning streak. UK Times mark Whitehall source to cite Brexit deal, The Guardian quotes Chancellor Sunak to mark Britain’s tough stand.
Gold fades Friday’s recovery above $1,850 despite vaccine hopes
Gold bounces off intraday low of $1,868.90, keeps pullback from the previous day’s top surrounding $1,880. Covid data, uncertainty over Fed’s emergency program battle optimism concerning virus treatments.
West Texas Intermediate: Knocking on the door, again
WTI closes at $42.44, its highest since September 1. Oil has gained 13.9% in November but remains below the March break. The recovery in crude oil, is like almost everything else in the global economy, a one variant function.
WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism
WTI rises for the fourth straight session on Monday. Having booked a third consecutive weekly rise last week, the black gold is looking to build onto its last week’s surge, as the sentiment remains underpinned by the successful covid vaccine trials across the globe.