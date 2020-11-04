S&P 500 futures stage impressive bounce amid risk-recovery, Biden still favorite

Amid fast moving-markets, as the counting of critical states in the Midwest is underway, President Donald Trump is leading in the Southern states while Joe Biden has won most of the north-eastern states, as cited by the Associated Press.

The election race tightens, as Trump is giving a tough fight and it’s worth noting the battle for the presidency is in the north.

The latest counting shows that Trump is leading in North Carolina while Arizona is tilting towards Biden. Therefore, the risk sentiment is seen improving.

The S&P 500 futures reverse the 1% drop and rebound 1.85% to the 3,425 region, as the haven US dollar retreats from multi-week tops.