S&P 500 Futures snap two-day uptrend amid covid fears, Sino-American jitters

- S&P 500 Futures tease intraday low while consolidating the heaviest gains in three weeks.
- USTR rejects hopes of China tariff relief, Beijing diplomat criticizes Western alliance.
- France warns over jump in covid-infected patients in ICU, Germany hints using Federal law to push for covid restrictions.
- Brisbane announces three-day lockdown, colossal explosion in Indonesia, Suez Canal chatters also weigh on sentiment.
S&P 500 Futures takes offers around 3,945, down 0.50% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer drops for the first time in three days as the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears join US-China tussles to weigh on sentiment amid a light calendar day.
Following US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai’s comments suggesting no relief to China under the new government, China's Xinjiang region Government Spokesman alleged the Western group to allies to destabilize Beijing. The US, the UK, Canada and the European Union (EU) have recently joined hands to voice their grievances against China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang. On the other hand, USTR Tai didn’t turn down the hopes of Sino-American negotiations while refraining from any immediate tariff relief to the dragon nation as she recently took the office.
On the other hand, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the virus-led lockdown is needed while showing readiness to use Federal law to push people to accept the government guidelines. Also, French doctors conveyed that the virus-infected people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) have jumped to the highest in 2021. Furthermore, Australia’s third-largest city by population announced a three-day lockdown after community transmission of the virus found in the last week.
Elsewhere, Indonesia witnessed a colossal explosion while Ever Given is still stuck in the Suez Canal.
It should be noted that hopes of a US $3.0 trillion infrastructure spending plan from US President Joe Biden and his push for faster vaccinations to all by May favored risk-off mood on Friday.
Against this backdrop, stocks in Asia–Pacific trade mixed whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield stays unchanged around 1.66% by the time of writing.
Considering a lack of major data/events during the holiday-shortened week, ahead of Friday’s US employment data, risk catalysts remain as the key driver to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle
EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Ripple eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold
Ripple lost more than 12% on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the weekend and now remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory. Next target on the upside is located at $0.6500.
What to look at next week
The US dollar extended its recent gains even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by more than 15 basis points. The euro, the 7-Up to the dollar's cola, fell to its lowest level since last November and the greenback rose to new highs for the year.