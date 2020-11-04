S&P 500 futures shave off gains, Gold sees $25 bounce, WTI drops to $38

With risk-aversion gripping the markets, as most US states close election polls and the key state of Florida is almost certain for a Trump win.

Volatility has kicked-in across the financial markets, with the risk assets taking a beating in recent trades on mounting tensions, with eyes on the outcome from the key seven swing states.

WTI has retreated sharply from five-day highs of $38.76, now trading at $38.05, still up 1% on the day.

Meanwhile, the Asian indices slip from daily highs, still adding nearly 1% on a daily basis. The Nikkei 225 index rallies 1.30% to 23,650, off 23,802.50 highs. Australia’s ASX 200 sheds 1% to test 6,000 levels.

The S&P 500 futures shaved-off gains and now trading almost unchanged on the day at 3,360.

Gold jumps back above $1900, staging a quick $25 comeback.

