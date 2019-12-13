S&P 500 futures rise on tentative US-China trade deal and Brexit optimism

- Futures on the S&P 500 are reporting gains in Asia on US-China trade optimism.
- The pound is flying high on exit polls forecasting big win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
- Big majority for Johnson is seen paving the way for more decisive Brexit negotiations.
The futures on the S&P 500 are flashing red in Asia as investors are buying risk on talk of tentative US-China trade deal and Brexit optimism.
The futures are currently trading at 3,179, representing a 0.32% gain on the day.
Treasury yields are also gaining ground on improved risk appetite. The 10-year US government bond yield is currently reporting a 14 basis point drop.
Stocks rallied to record highs in the overnight trade after President Trump tweeted that the US and China are close to signing a trade deal that would avert another round of tariffs due to start on Sunday.
As per the latest reports, the deal could be announced as soon as Friday and China have agreed to purchase $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods.
Brexit optimism
GBP/USD jumped from 1.3163 to 1.3515 in the 60 minutes to 23:00 GMT on Thursday, after exit polls forecasted a landslide victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party.
Assuming the poll is accurate, Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement is certain to get through parliament by the current Brexit deadline of Jan. 31, said Bloomberg economist Dan Hanson.
It would reduce some of the uncertainty that has plagued the economy since the country voted to leave the EU in June 2016.
A decisive Conservative victory would also make way for the Prime Minister to make good on his promise to quickly name the next Bank of England governor.
All this is supportive of the risk assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: UK elections heading to landslide Conservative victory, GBP/USD surges
Exit polls in the UK elections are pointing to a massive 110-seat majority for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives. GBP/UDS is trading close to 1.35, the highest in 18 months. Live coverage.
EUR/USD tested 1.1200 after decisive UK exit polls
EUR/UDS has jumped to the autumn highs of 1.1200 after UK exit polls have shown a massive Conservative majority. The US and China have reportedly reached a deal to prevent new tariffs.
US Pres. Trump Signs Off On US-China Trade Deal To Avert December Tariffs
Reports President Trump signed off on the US-China trade deal to avert December tariffs, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal includes a promise by the Chinese to buy more U.S. farm products, the people said.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.