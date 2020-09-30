S&P 500 futures rise as the first US Presidential debate kicks off

The S&P 500 futures rise on upbeat China data.

President Trump said the US economy is recovering fast during the Presidential debate.

The futures tied to the S&P 500, Wall Street's equity index, ticked higher after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off the first US Presidential debate at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The futures rose from 27,416 to 27,503 and now trade near 27,478, representing a 0.30% gain on the day.

While talking about the economy, President Trump said the jobs market is recovering fast, while Biden focused more on the main street. Biden added that the economy would not recover as long as the virus continues to linger.

The two candidates also debated on health care and the incumbent government's handling of the coronavirus debate.

While the focus was on the debate, the futures likely drew bids on the above-forecast China government Manufacturing PMI, which showed the recovery in the world's second-largest economy gathered pace in September.