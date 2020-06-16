The results of a trial of Steroid Dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by up to a third in hospitalized patients suffering from a severe version of the disease. The outcome is touted as a "major breakthrough" and also as the only drug that could reduce mortality.

S&P 500 futures are rising to around 3,030 ahead of the open and before US Retail Sales are released.

Investors are also awaiting the testimony of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve. The bank boosted sentiment by announcing it would buy corporate bonds.