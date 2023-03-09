S&P 500 Futures renew intraday low on Biden’s tax plans, yields keep recession woes on table

- Market sentiment sours as fears of higher taxes, hawkish monetary policies call for recession.
- S&P 500 Futures takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the previous day’s bounce off a one-week low.
- Benchmark US Treasury bond yields portray the widest differentials in many years, suggesting a rush to risk safety.
Risk profile again weakens early Thursday, following mixed moves the previous day, as headlines from the US join hawkish signals from the key central banks and top-tier data.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures reverses the previous day’s bounce off a one-week low while refreshing the intraday bottom around 3,985. On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rise to 3.99%, up one basis point (bp), whereas the two-year counterpart pares intraday losses near 5.05% at the latest. It’s worth noting that US yield curve inversion widened to the highest levels since 1981 and propelled the recession fears the previous day. That said, Wall Street closed mixed on Wednesday as traders failed to cheer mixed US data amid an absence of fresh directives from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
That said, US President Joe Biden proposes raising corporation tax from 21% to 28% in his latest budget guide ahead of Friday’s release. Biden also aims for a 25% billionaire tax and large levies on rich investors. A likely lack of acceptance amid jittery economic concerns and political chaos due to the said budget proposal seems to weigh on the market sentiment of late.
Additionally, Fed’s Powell repeated his hawkish calls of readiness to lift the rate while highlighting stronger-than-expected inflation pressure. The same bolstered calls for the Fed’s 50 bps rate hike but the Testimony 2.0 didn’t have anything new from what’s already heard on Tuesday and hence traders were mostly afraid of taking any major steps.
Not only Fed’s Powell, but policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) have also defended their hawkish moves and marked overall tighter monetary policies at the major central banks, which in turn favor risk-off mood.
Elsewhere, disappointment from China’s inflation data also dims the prospects of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy and weighs on the risk profile. That said, China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 1.0% YoY versus 1.9% expected and 2.1% prior while the Producer Price Index (PPI) also declines to -1.4% from -0.8% previous readings and -1.3% market consensus.
Talking about the US data, the ADP Employment Change rose to 242K in February versus 200K market forecasts and 119K prior (revised). Further, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance dropped to $-68.3B from the $-67.2B previous reading (revised) and $-68.9B analysts’ estimations. It should be noted that the US JOLTS Job Openings for January improved to 10.824M versus 10.6M expected but eased from 11.234M revised prior.
Moving forward, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on March 03 will join the Challenger Job Cuts for February to offer more details to predict Friday’s top-tier employment data, mainly the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD defends gains below 0.6600 on softer China inflation
AUD/USD is keeping its range play intact below 0.6600 in Thursday's Asian trading. Softer-than-expected Chinese inflation data is capping the upside in the pair, despite a minor pullback in the US Dollar. Cautious market mood also remains a drag on the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY remains pressured near 137.00, as focus shifts to BoJ
USD/JPY is under heavy selling pressure near 137.00, so far this Thursday. The pair is undermined by a renewed selling in the US Dollar and a mild risk aversion. Investors weigh recession risks and US President Biden's new tax proposal. The Yen is gaining ahead of Friday's BoJ policy decision.
Gold eyes $1,800 as upbeat US labor market fuels hawkish Fed bets
Gold price looks vulnerable above $1,810.00 as the upside looks capped amid rising bets for bigger rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The precious metal is expected to resume its downside journey.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally. Investors can spot three main signs that will signal the start of this bounce to capitalize on it.
Powell boosts the Dollar, but not for long
The Federal Reserve chief's speech to Congress has suddenly proved to be a market troublemaker. The Dollar Index has gained more than 1.1% after Powell's hawkish comments opened the door to a 50-basis point rate hike in March.