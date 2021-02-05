S&P 500 Futures refresh record top amid pre-NFP trading lull

- S&P 500 Futures cling to mild gains near all-time high.
- Light calendar in Asia keeps traders waiting for the US employment data.
- Stimulus, vaccines continue to back the optimism, US dollar stays strong near two-month top.
S&P 500 Futures waver around 3,870, up 0.14% intraday, during the early Friday. In doing so, the risk barometer crosses the record high of 3,869.12 level flashed the previous day while marking 3,871.75 top of the day.
During Asia, RBA didn’t refrain from accepting economic fears while UK covid variant reached Australia and the Retail Sales dropped for December for the Pacific giant.
Risks earlier gained after US policymakers fast-tracked President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package while welcome news from the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine fronts, like more vaccine and stronger ones, also favor the mood. As the Democratic proposal to progress on the much-awaited aid package crossed the House to reach the Senate, Republican lawmakers, who reject the bids, show readiness to discuss the matter with President Biden.
It’s worth mentioning that comparatively better fundamentals from the US also keep the markets hopeful ahead of today’s key employment figures for January.
On the contrary, the fears of volatility and the retail rush level 2.0 probes the market optimists. In its latest piece, global rating agency Fitch said, “US financial institutions face second-order effects from GameStop volatility.” The rating giant also signaled more moves for gold and silver while saying, “increased retail trading in commodities could increase price volatility, raise margin requirements from derivatives clearinghouse.”
However, a lack of major data/events and light news feed curb the market moves before the widely observed American data, mainly the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar needs a strong number to keep rallying
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
