S&P 500 Futures refresh record high above 3,500 despite mixed catalysts

- S&P 500 Futures begins the week with a gap-up followed by a run-up to refresh the record-high to 3,523.88.
- Chinese PMIs recede in August, four of five major state-owned banks increased bad debt provisions.
- Abenomics to continue even after PM Abe’s resignation, Japanese data for July flashed mixed signals.
- Speech from Fed’s Clarida, trade war headlines may offer intermediate clues.
S&P 500 Futures take the bids near 3,520, up 0.50% on a day, amid Monday’s Asian session. The risk barometer refreshed the record high to 3,523.88 before a few minutes while extending its seven-day winning streak to the eighth one.
Although the US dollar bounce and hopes of further stimulus could be considered as major factors favoring the market’s optimism, signals from Japan Times that Abenomics will continue even after PM Shinzo Abe retires keep the traders hopeful of the further money supply. Furthermore, the US health official Dr. Fauci cited increased hopes of an early vaccine to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Talking about the negatives, China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI slipped below 51.1 prior in August while Japan’s Retail Sales ease for July and the Industrial Production flashed mixed signals for the reported month. Elsewhere, Australia’s TD Securities Inflation dropped to 0.1% MoM in August.
Other than the mixed data, traders also got caught amid challenges to further money supply from China as Reuters cited during the weekend that Four of China's five largest state-owned banks said they have increased their provisions against bad debt. Additionally, China’s anti-subsidy investigation on Aussie wine imports flashes trade-negative signals.
Even so, the market sentiment remains upbeat with the US 10-year Treasury yields rising to 0.738% while the Asia-Pacific stocks stay mostly in the positive region with Japan’s Nikkei 225 leading the run-up with 1.92% gains.
Although the economic calendar has a few second-tier data, markets will wait for comments from the Federal Reserve Governor Richard Clarida for fresh impetus. Additionally, the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index may also offer intermediate direction.
Read: S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Best August since 1986, how will September start?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD heads back towards 0.7380 on upbeat Chinese PMIs
AUD/USD regains the bullish momentum and looks to retest the multi-month highs of 0.7382 after upbeat China's NBS Manufacturing and Services PMIs and mixed Australian macro news. The risk-on rally in the Asian stocks offsets the Sino-Australian tensions.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 105.50 after early volatile moves
Having witnessed good two-way businesses in early trades, USD/JPY stabilizes around 105.50, as the risk-tone remains positive. S&P 500 futures refreshing record highs while the Asian equities trade at 2.5-year tops. Broad dollar weakness caps the upside.
Gold: Eyes next two barriers after $1976 resistance tested
Gold (XAU/USD) tested the critical $1976 resistance while hovering near the highest levels in two weeks on Monday. The dovish Fed narrative, which implied that a period of low-interest rates would extend, continues to benefit the non-yielding gold.
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018. Asian stocks jumped to 29-month highs on Monday, extending the preceding week's 2.8% rally. According to Reuters, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5% to reach its highest since March 2018.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.