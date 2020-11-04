S&P 500 futures pull back from session highs as US election polls start closing

The futures tied to the S&P 500 have backed off from session highs with polls closing in Florida and Georgia, two important battleground states.

According to Associated Press, Republican James Comer has reelected to US House in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District, and Democrat Peter Welch has been reelected to US House in Vermont's 1st Congressional District.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, with 75% reporting, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden already has more votes in the critical Pinellas County than Clinton had in 2016. The stock futures my revisit and possibly break above the session high if Biden gains lead in key states like Florida, Georgia, Vermont, South Carolina.

At press time, the futures are trading at 27,611, representing a 0.86% gain on the day, having reached a high of 27,672 early Wednesday.