S&P 500 Futures print mild gains as US Senate passes covid relief bill

- S&P 500 Futures cheer hopes of economic recovery even as reflation fears challenge the bulls.
- Sino-American tension, Houthi-Saudi tussle question the moves amid a light calendar.
S&P 500 Futures seesaws around 3,845, up 0.15% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer begins the week on a front foot while justifying the US policymakers’ push to the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus.
US Senate finally backed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package with 50-49 votes during late last week. The bill, called American Rescue Plan Act, will now be discussed in the House and maybe voted on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the US, per Bloomberg, to “stop crossing lines and playing with fire” on Taiwan. On the same line, Iran-backed Houthi rebels say they targeted Saudi oil port, said the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The economic calendar is mostly silent after the latest Japanese Trade Balance for January,
¥-130.1 B, crossing paths with China’s Trade Balance (USD terms) for January-February, up 60%.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields rise 3.1 basis points (bps) to 1.585% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific stay positive by the press time.
Looking forward, investors will keep their eyes on the US traders’ reaction to the market-positive news, especially after Friday’s upbeat NFP. However, further run-up in the US Treasury yields may challenge the bulls and favor the US dollar upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.77 amid US stimulus-led upbeat mood
AUD/USD is back on the bids above 0.7700, cheering the risk-on mood fuelled by the US stimulus passage. Impressive China’s trade figures and a broadly weaker US dollar also underpin the aussie. The surge in Treasury yields, however, could limit the renewed uptick.
Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).