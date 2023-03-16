S&P 500 Futures print mild gains as Treasury bond yields lick Credit Suisse-inflicted losses

- Markets consolidate Credit Suisse-infused fears as global policymakers rush to placate fears of financial crisis.
- S&P 500 Futures rise 0.45% to reverse the previous day’s losses as Credit Suisse eyes SNB loan to strengthen liquidity.
- US 10-year, two-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around multi-day low marked the previous day.
- ECB, risk catalysts should be observed for fresh impulse, bond market moves are the key.
The risk profile improves a bit, stabilizing after the previous day’s heavy risk-off mood, as global policymakers rush to placate the Credit Suisse-linked financial market fears.
Adding strength to the cautious optimism could be the latest headlines suggesting the European bank’s efforts to regain liquidity by taking loans from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). “Credit Suisse to borrow up to CHF50 billion from SNB to strengthen liquidity,” said Reuters.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures rise half a percent to reverse the previous day’s losses around 3,940 whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields stabilize around 3.49% after falling the most in four months on Wednesday. That said, the two-year Treasury bond coupons also pause the further downside around 3.96%, after falling to the lowest levels since September 2022.
The Saudi National Bank’s rejection of infusing more funds into Credit Suisse propelled the key European bank’s Credit Default Swaps (CDS) and triggered the crisis for the financial markets on Wednesday. On the same line was the news that the European Central Bank (ECB) officials contacted banks to ask about exposures to Credit Suisse, which in turn fanned the risk-off mood.
To tame the risk aversion, the Swiss National Bank stepped forward while anonymous sources conveyed to Reuters that the US banks are less vulnerable to the Credit Suisse debacle. On the same line, the Bank of England (BoE) also held emergency talks. Furthermore, market chatters suggesting no immediate negative reaction by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and ECB, during their monetary policy meetings, also seem to tame the previous risk aversion.
It’s worth mentioning that the US data came in mixed the previous day but failed to gain major attention amid the Credit Suisse crisis. That said, US Retail Sales dropped to -0.4% in February versus -0.3% expected and upwardly revised 3.2% prior while the Producer Price Index (PPI) slide to 4.6% YoY from 5.7% in January and 5.6% market forecasts. Further, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to -24.6 for March compared to analysts’ estimations of -8.0 and -5.8 prior.
To sum up, challenges emanating from the US and European banks to the financial markets weigh on the Treasury bond yields and allow the US Dollar, as well as the Gold price, to remain firmer despite the latest retreat.
Looking ahead, ECB Monetary Policy Meeting will be the day’s key event to watch clear directions. Also important to watch will be the bond market moves and headlines surrounding Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Also read: Forex Today: Dollar and Yen jump as panic takes over markets
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates strong Australian jobs data-led gains below 0.6650
AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside below 0.6650, fuelled by the better-than-expected Australian employment data. Strong Australian jobs data spurred 25 bps RBA April rate hike bets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar is fading its recovery amid a better market mood.
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0600 on Credit Suisse plans, ECB eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains in the Asian session this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading impetus.
Gold bulls seek a test of daily resistance
Gold price rallied sharply as investors rushed to have assets. Bank stocks, already reeling from two large bank failures in the past week, were under pressure due to the Credit Suisse crisis. Bulls eye a break of recent highs and then the $2,000s.
Will Bitcoin emerge as a safe haven with new found divergence between BTC price action and equities?
Bitcoin’s safe haven narrative lost its relevance in the last bear market, in 2022. The recent divergence between the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and US equities. Analysts believe BTC has started trading as a flight of safety for market participants.
Credit Suisse group takes steps to improve liquidity
Reuters reported early Thursday that Credit Suisse Group AG undertook decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen liquidity and announces public tender offers for debt securities.