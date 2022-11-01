- Market sentiment dwindles as RBA begins the key central bankers’ play scheduled for the week.
- Yields fade recent recovery amid mixed data, comments from US/Russia.
- Hawkish Fed bets, covid/geopolitical woes keep DXY buyers hopeful.
- US ISM PMI can entertain traders ahead of FOMC, NFP.
Risk profile remains blurred, despite being mildly positive, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kick-starts the central bankers’ week on Tuesday. Other than the event-linked anxiety, the mixed concerns in the market and a light calendar before the RBA also allow the bears to take a breather before the bumper catalysts.
US 10-year Treasury yields remain sidelined near 4.05% by the press time, after rising in the last two consecutive days. It’s worth noting that the bond yields snapped a 10-week uptrend with the previous week’s negative closing. Even so, the bond coupons ended October on a firmer footing while posting the third positive closing. It should be observed that Australia’s 10-year Treasury yields also fade the previous day’s bounce off a one-month low, down 0.05% around the 3.825% level.
Elsewhere, Wall Street printed the first daily loss in three but S&P 500 Futures print mild gains at the latest.
The downbeat US data and hopes of more easing in the oil prices, and inflation in turn, appeared to have favored the market’s latest risk-on mood. On the same line could be comments from US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
On Monday, the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October came in at 45.2 and -19.4 versus 47.0 and -15.0 expected respectively.
“US President Joe Biden on Monday called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate, as he battles high pump prices with elections coming in a week,” said Reuters. On the other hand, Russia’s Putin said he can set up a gas hub in Turkey ‘quite quickly’ and was sure gas contracts will be signed. The Russian leader also added that there will be many in Europe who want to do so.
Even so, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a nearly 90% chance of the Fed’s 75 basis points of a hike on Wednesday’s all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which in turn challenges the markets’ cautious optimism.
Additionally, fresh covid-led lockdowns in China and Russia’s rejection to accept peace on the grain deal also seem to keep the bears hopeful.
Moving on, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, likely to ease to 50.0 versus 50.9 prior, will direct immediate market moves. Following that, the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the stated month, expected to confirm the initial forecast of 49.9 figure, will join the JOLTS Jobs Openings for September, forecast 10M versus 10.053M prior, to also entertain traders.
Also read: Forex Today: Dollar strengthens ahead of RBA, Fed and more
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off 10-DMA to welcome buyers near 0.6400 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare short-term losses. Firmer oscillators back the recent bounce off nearby crucial DMAs, 13-day-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filter. Buyers need validation from a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-August.
USD/JPY turns south towards 148.00 on falling yields
USD/JPY has come under fresh selling pressure and approaches 148.00, as the US dollar is feeling the pull of gravity amid falling Treasury yields. The improvement in the market mood is weighing on the dollar while investors are speculating about a potential Japanese intervention.
Gold approaches monthly support above $1,600 with eyes on US ISM PMI, Fed
Gold price remains depressed for the fourth consecutive day, mildly offered near $1,632, as the metal bears struggle for fresh clues during Tuesday’s sluggish start. Technical breakdown, hawkish Fed bets keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
Is Opensea under threat as GameStop launches NFT marketplace amid NFT winter?
The NFT market has been called a bubble for the entirety of its existence, with many expecting the same to burst soon. Even though NFTs are becoming a major means of marketing in the mainstream media, the actual market is consistently losing money.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Lowe and co have a tough decision to make Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on November 1, with board members stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely hike the cash rate by 25 bps.