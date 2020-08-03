S&P 500: Futures print mild gains above 3,250 amid risk reset

- S&P 500 Futures keep late-Friday gains with the recent bounce from 3,255.
- Apple’s upbeat performance favored the bulls despite US policymakers’ failure to announce fiscal plans.
- Coronavirus woes add to the upside barrier but hopes of further stimulus seem to favor the bulls off-late.
- The early-month PMIs will offer immediate direction, risk catalysts remain as the key.
S&P 500 Futures carry Friday’s recovery moves while picking up the bids near 3,270, up 0.17% on a day, during the initial Tokyo open on Monday. The market’s risk barometer defies the current pessimism fuelled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes. Also threatening the sentiment is the US Senate members’ failure to agree on the much-awaited stimulus.
Even if the American unemployment claim benefits expired on Friday, the US policymakers failed to offer any update on the key COVID-19 help. The Senators are also struck on the main outlay of the plan with Democrats favoring $3.5 trillion and Republicans offering $1.0 trillion for the use.
Recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said US President Trump standing in way of enhanced unemployment benefits. On the other hand, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin mentioned during the ABC interview that we need to be careful about not piling on enormous debt for future generations.
Talking about the virus impact, Victoria has been badly affected by off-late. The Aussie state diplomats announced the “state of disaster” following +670 numbers of new cases while also extending the lockdown restrictions for another six weeks. Elsewhere, figures from the US stabilize around 60,000 per day while numbers from Tokyo recede to 292 on Sunday from 400 during the previous two days, per Reuters.
On the contrary, upbeat earnings from tech giants and Apple’s world leader status seem to underpin the equities recently. Also favoring the buyers are hopes that the global policymakers will pump more money to combat the pandemic.
Looking forward, the early-month activity data will be the key for the near-term trade direction. However, virus updates and news concerning the US fiscal stimulus will be the key.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.