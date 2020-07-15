S&P 500 Futures Price Analysis: Potential bull flag on 1H calls for a test of 3250

- Upside appears more compelling amid a potential bull flag.
- A test of 3250 likely as buyers cheer vaccine hopes.
- 3191 is the level to beat for the bears in the near-term.
Having faced rejection below Monday’s high in Asia, S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, holds sizeable gains to battle 3200 levels amid broad market optimism, courtesy of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine progress.
The price has entered a phase of consolidation since then, which has now taken the form of a bullish flag on the hourly chart. This is a bullish continuation pattern and an hourly close above the falling trendline resistance at 3210 will confirm the formation.
The bulls will likely target Monday’s high at 3226 en route the psychological level of 3250 in the near-term.
Alternatively, the immediate downside will be limited by the falling trendline support at 3197, below which the bullish 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA), now placed at 3,191, will test the bears’ commitment.
The next support awaits at the 50-HMA of 3180, which could offer some temporary respite to the bulls.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside, with bullish hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58.81.
S&P 500 Futures: Hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
