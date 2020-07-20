S&P 500 Futures Price Analysis: Bears retain control after rejection at falling trendline resistance

- Recovery in the S&P 500 futures remains capped.
- Downside appears more compelling in the coming hours.
- Negative US futures call for a cautious Wall Street open.
S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, post small losses in mid-Europe, as the recovery momentum fizzled out amid looming risks from the continued spread of the coronavirus globally.
From a technical perspective, the price looks vulnerable and could resume the recent downtrend, having faced rejection at the falling trendline resistance on a few occasions over the last hour.
The US futures have breached the horizontal 100-Simple Moving Average (SMA) support on the 15-minutes chart, aligned at 3209 and now challenge the bearish 50-SMA at 3206.
The 15-minutes Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south and looks to pierce the 50 midline from above. This suggests that bearish bias will likely persist in the coming hours.
Therefore, the next downside target at the horizontal 200 15-minutes SMA at 3204.50 will be put to test, as the sellers eye the 3200 figure.
The buyers, however, remain hopeful as the price still holds above the 21-SMA at 3202.50.
Alternatively, only a convincing break above the falling trendline resistance, now at 3213 will revive the recovery momentum in the S&P 500 futures.
Further north, Friday’s high of 3225.25 could guard the near-term upside.
S&P 500 Futures: 15-minutes chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.