S&P 500 Futures: One clear battle line for the next move up – Confluence Detector

The S&P 500 Index has been extending its gains on Wednesday, amid optimism for a swift recovery based on a vaccine or cure to coronavirus. Can the rally continue? S&P 500 futures are edging lower on Thursday and one technical barrier stands out.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the S&P 500 Index is facing fierce resistance at 3,165, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the previous weekly high.
Beyond this level, the upside target is 3,188, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2 and the Bollinger Band 4h-Upper.
Below that level, another cap is 3,159, where the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle and the SMA 100-15m meet up.
Looking down, some support awaits at 3,126, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week hits the price.
Stronger support is at 3,119, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the BB 4h-Lower.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
