S&P 500 Futures lose 0.50% while declining for third day amid a quiet session

- S&P 500 Futures keep the bears happy near one-week low.
- Federal Reserve’s stress test for large banks amid fears of UK’s another lockdown and Sino-US war over Taiwan.
- Mixed US data, Wall Street’s losses keep the bears hopeful ahead of today’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
S&P 500 Futures drops to 3,335, down 0.48%, during the early Friday. The risk barometer tracks Wall Street’s mild losses to print a three-day losing streak. Also weighing on the equity derivative could be the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) another stress test for large banks and a lack of major data/events.
Furthermore, the UK scientist group’s push for a national lockdown of nearly two weeks and Global Times’ direct war signals to the US, over American diplomat’s visit to Taiwan, also drags the S&P 500 Futures off-late. Global Times warned of a war with the US if it helps Taiwan get a United Nations' (UN) membership.
On Thursday, global markets got hit by the Fed’s refrain from adding more money. The same helped the US dollar index (DXY) to mark the biggest gains in nearly four weeks before reversing the move and closing the day on the negative side by the end of the day.
Not only the US stocks and derivatives but the Asia-Pacific shares were also downbeat the previous day. It’s worth mentioning that equities in Japan, Australia and New Zealand are mildly offered by the press time whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stay unchanged around 0.685% as we write.
While the economic calendar lacks any major data/events ahead of the US session, global markets may extend the previous day’s moves unless any surprises erupt from by risk factors. These include Brexit, coronavirus (COVID-19) and the US-China tussle off-late.
During the American session, Michigan Consumer Sentiment for September, expected 75.00 versus 74.1 prior, will be the key after the recent softness in the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and a slight rise in American Jobless Claims.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
