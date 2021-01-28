S&P 500 Futures lick its wounds near three-week low, US Q4 GDP in focus

- S&P 500 Futures trim the previous day’s losses, the biggest in three months.
- Fed’s dovish halt, ECB policymaker’s negative rate signals weighed on market sentiment.
- Covid vaccine updates, hopes of US stimulus and pre-data consolidation favor the recent corrective pullback.
- US Q4 GDP is likely to recede from 33.4% prior during its preliminary reading.
S&P 500 Futures pick up bids above 3,700, currently around 3,745, while trying to reverse the previous day’s heavy fall during early Thursday. The risk barometer dropped the most since late October on Wednesday amid downbeat signals from the key central banks.
Firstly it was the ECB Policymaker, also Dutch Governor, Klass Knot, who teased further negative rates. The ECB Governing Council Member also said, “The euro strength would take prominence for the central bank if it threatens its inflation outlook.”
Following that the US Federal Reserve’s dovish statement, suggesting moderation in the US economic activity and employment, weighed on the risks even as the Fed left the benchmark rate unchanged, matching wide expectations. It should be noted that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to placate bears with hopes of recovery while citing the economic uncertainty afterward.
Read: Forex Today: Dismal US data and central banks smashed the USD
That said, the recent improvement in market mood could be traced to the vaccine news suggesting that the UK has enough vials while Pfizer conveyed optimism to tackle the virus variants. In the latest update, BioNTech and Pfizer collaboration said, “In-vitro studies demonstrate Pfizer and BioNTech covid-19 vaccine elicits antibodies that neutralize SARS-COV- with key mutations present in the UK and South African variants.”
It should be noted that the hopes of US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus and anticipated economic growth due to the vast vaccination in the key countries also favored the latest risk consolidation.
Looking forward, global market players will wait for the first reading of the US GDP for the fourth quarter (Q4), expected 3.9% QoQ versus 33.4% prior. Should the GDP also misses the mark, traders are likely to keep piling on the risk-safety and favor the US dollar versus the stocks.
Read: Wall Street Close: Major indices drop as retail darlings pop, short-seller agony continues
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off monthly lows, retakes 0.7650 amid positive S&P 500 futures
AUD/USD attempts a bounce around 0.7650, having bounced-off monthly lows. The US dollar sees fresh selling amid an uptick in the S&P 500 futures, lending support to the aussie. Fed failed to impress markets. Focus shifts to the US Q4 GDP report.
EUR/USD: Forms head-and-shoulders pattern
EUR/USD closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday. The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. A close below that level would confirm a bearish reversal and open the doors to a 300-pip fall.
Ripple consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful
XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. The ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line. Bulls will have to cross 200-day SMA to retake controls.
Can’t stop, won’t stop, GameStop
Like Turmeric was to the UK before exploring India, Tulips became an extremely exclusive and highly luxurious status symbol. It was stated that “it was deemed a proof of bad taste in any man of fortune to be without a collection of tulips.”
Dollar Index: Bull breakout elusive even as Asian stocks track US equities lower
The US dollar trades flat in Asia despite losses in equities. The DXY struggles to extend Wednesday's gain despite sustained risk aversion in the stock markets. Fed's dovish message overshadows sustained risk aversion and keeps dollar bulls at bay.