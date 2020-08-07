Responding to the US ban on the Chinese apps, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that it strongly condemns the US orders against Tencent and Bytedance.

“The US using national security is an excuse.”

“TikTok, WeChat are in compliant with US laws and international regulations.”

“The US will eventually taste the bitter fruit of choosing self-interest over market principles, intl rules, which will only lead to the decline of morality, national image, and international trust.”

“Calls for the US to halt official ties with Taiwan.”

US President Donald Trump signs two executive orders against two Chinese applications (apps). The move is to address the security threats posed by TiktTok and WeChat.

Meanwhile, TikTok said that it will try all possible ways they have available towards them regarding the Trump order.

Market reaction

The above comments keep the bearish intact on the S&P 500 futures while the safe-haven, the US dollar, refreshes daily highs across its main peers.

S&P 500 futures is off the 3325 lows but sheds 0.30% to trade near 3335, at the press time.