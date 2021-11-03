S&P 500 Futures: Indecisive near record top as investors await Fed

- S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend Wall Street gains amid pre-Fed trading lull.
- Off in Japan restricts bond moves and adds to the lackluster session.
- US stimulus headlines, ADP Employment Change and PMIs can entertain traders.
S&P 500 Futures seesaws around the all-time high near 4,630 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the risk barometer portrays the typical pre-Fed trading lull by the press time. Adding to the market’s sluggish moves is the bank holiday in Japan.
Wall Street posted notable gains the previous day amid brighter earnings and hopes of the US stimulus. However, chatters surrounding a further delay in the $1.75 trillion infrastructure stimulus and Evergrande tested market sentiment afterward.
Read: S&P 500 posts fourth consecutive record close, Dow clinches 36K level
In contrast to the previous hopes of getting the deal done during this week, US Senator Joe Manchin said, per the CNN, to have chief concerns that will need to be addressed in order to secure his vote for the $1.75 trillion economic package. The policymaker was cited expressing new optimism that a deal could ultimately be reached that would win his support on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda before Thanksgiving.
Elsewhere, the Financial Times (FT) highlights the remaining coupon payment by China’s struggling real estate player Evergrande to pinpoint the market risk. “Evergrande faces rising repayment pressure on its dollar-denominated bonds in the coming months, despite making several last-minute transfers in October that allowed the heavily indebted Chinese property company to narrowly avoid a default,” said the FT. The news adds, “Investors and global markets will be watching for clues as to the eventual fate of the world’s most indebted property developer, which faces $8.1bn in interest and principal payments on its offshore bonds before the end of 2022 and has hundreds of projects across China.”
It’s worth noting that a rebound in the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also challenge the risk appetite before the key Fed verdict. That said, the inflation gauge snapped a four-day downtrend to bounce off the lowest levels since October 12 by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.
Amid these plays, commodities remain pressured while the major currency pairs look for a fresh direction. Also to note is the bank holiday in Japan that restricts global bond moves and adds filters to the market’s performance.
Looking forward, investors will closely observe Fed decision expectations of $15.00 billion of tapering eyed.
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Inflation, employment and interest rates
Also important will be the updates on the US stimulus and early signals for Friday’s jobs report, namely US ADP Employment Change, as well as US ISM Services PMI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1600, options market stay bearish before Fed
EUR/USD picks up bids to poke the intraday high near 1.1580 during early Wednesday. The major currency pair dropped the previous day following the US dollar’s rebound amid the pre-Fed anxiety, as well as due to the downbeat Eurozone data.
GBP/USD snaps three-day fall above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed
GBP/USD cheers the US dollar pullback heading into Wednesday’s London open, up 0.14% on a day around 1.3630. In doing so, the cable pair refreshes intraday high while printing the first positive daily performance in four, not to forget bouncing off a three-week low.
Gold: Volatile within $1800-$1770 range ahead of Fed
It’s the all-important Fed Day this Wednesday, with the US dollar and Treasury yields firming up, as a rollback of asset purchases by $15 billion per month is already discounted by the market. Gold traders will look for hints on the Fed’s timing of the interest rates hike.
Dogecoin on the cusp of 25% liquidity run
Dogecoin price has been in a confused state as it rallied 22% over the past 22 days. DOGE market makers are likely to push to collect liquidity resting above $0.343. A decisive daily close below $0.196 will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed Premium
Taper is coming – so far without a tantrum in markets, but they are undoubtedly set to react. The world's most powerful central bank creates $120 billion every month and this is about to decrease. The questions are: when, at what pace, and when will the Fed begin raising rates?