S&P 500 Futures gain half a percent even as long weekend tests optimism

- S&P 500 Futures print four-day winning streak, wavers around all-time high flashed on Friday.
- Odds of US President Joe Biden to push for $2.25 trillion, against Republican rejection, favor sentiment.
- US employment report, faster vaccinations add to the positive catalysts.
- Virus woes in Europe test the bulls amid Easter Monday off in multiple key bourses.
S&P 500 Futures keep Friday’s upside momentum, even with less strength, while taking rounds to 4,030, up 0.50% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer cheers positive catalysts from the US while paying a little heed to European covid woes and fears of virus variants amid a quiet Asian session due to off in Australia, New Zealand and China.
Strong US jobs figures for March propelled S&P 500 Futures to record top on Friday. The moves gained extra strength recently as Biden stays ready to use special powers for getting the Senate’s approval for the key relief package. Also on the risk positive side could be Japan’s readiness for more stimulus and a lack of fresh covid transmission cases in Australia. It should be noted that fears of reflation are also depleting off-late and favor the risk-on mood.
Meanwhile, fears of the Brazilian covid variant and Europe’s struggle with the virus resurgence test the optimists amid a quiet session in Asia.
Amid these plays, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.80% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields ease 1.7 basis points (bps) to 1.71% by the press time.
Given the off in some of the Western countries as well, in addition to Asia, today’s market moves are likely to wait for the US PMIs for fresh clues. Considering the recently positive economics from the US, welcome prints of activity numbers for March can add strength to the S&P 500 Futures and may weigh on the safe-havens like the US dollar.
Read: US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Expectations are high
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Multiple hurdles to test bulls above 1.1750
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout
GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.
Gold to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its last week’s recovery on Easter Monday, as outstanding US NFP data-induced risk-on market mood underpins the Treasury yields at the expense of the yieldless gold. The RSI stays below the midline, pointing to the limited upside.
Dogecoin faces uphill battle
Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.