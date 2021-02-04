S&P 500 Futures eye the week’s smallest gains as pre-NFP caution battles US stimulus news

- S&P 500 Futures ease from intraday top amid a quiet session.
- US President Joe Biden conveys progress in stimulus talks.
- House has the votes to fast-track the much-awaited US relief package.
- Vaccine optimism, upbeat data raise bars for bears’ entry.
S&P 500 Futures print 0.11% intraday gains while recently receding to 3,827 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The risk barometer probed one-week top the previous day during the three-day uptrend.
Upbeat prints of the recent US economics and ex-ECB President Mario Draghi’s likely entry into politics as the Italian Prime Minister seems to have joined the latest positive chatters over US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package. Also favoring the mood could be the covid vaccine developments that suggest the fast global recovery during 2021.
As per the latest updates concerning the US relief package, Democratic members finally managed to push the budget resolution through the House. The proposal to fast-track President Biden’s optimistic aid package now reaches the Senate for the final test.
Further, US President Biden is also trying to convince Republicans to raise the least barriers for the much-awaited stimulus. Mr. Biden’s latest tweet said, “This morning, I met with a group of Democratic Senators to discuss the American Rescue Plan and how we emerge from the crises we face. One thing is clear: we all agree that now is the time for big, bold action to change the course of the pandemic and begin an economic recovery.”
Other than the Democratic push, the Federal Reserve officials and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also highlight the need for the relief package to better recovery from the pandemic in 2021.
It should be noted that the economic calendar has been quiet in Asia and may remain the same before the Bank of England’s (BOE) quarterly announcements. However, traders remain cautious ahead of Friday’s US employment data for January to understand the economic play amid mixed signals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.76 after Aussie trade data. The AUD/USD pair keeps gains, but remains below key hurdle following Australia's trade data release, which shows surplus ticked higher in December.
Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters
Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events.
Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in
ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.