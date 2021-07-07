S&P 500 Futures extend pullback from record top amid quiet session

- S&P 500 Futures print mild losses after snapping eight-day uptrend.
- Virus concerns, doubts over economic recovery and cautious mood ahead of week’s key events weigh on the sentiment.
- FOMC Meeting Minutes will be crucial for short-term direction, covid updates shouldn’t be undermined as well.
S&P 500 Futures remain depressed around 4,335, down 0.08% intraday, during early Wednesday. The risk barometer took a U-turn from the all-time high the previous day, also breaking the eight-day-old uptrend, amid sour market sentiment. It should, however, be noted that a lack of major data/events portrays a sluggish mood of late.
US traders couldn’t get a warm welcome from the markets as downbeat ISM Services PMI, 60.1 versus 63.5 expected and 64.0 prior, probed the risk appetite. The data join Friday’s mixed employment report for June and magnify concerns over the Fed’s next moves.
In addition to the doubts over the US economic recovery and uncertainty over the monetary policy adjustments, the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in the Asia-Pacific region and the outbreak of various variants that do resist vaccines also weigh on the sentiment. Recent chatters highlight Epsilon and Lambda as the key challenges to the economic unlock in the West.
The risk-off mood underpins the US dollar index (DXY) but can’t save Treasury yields from recording the heaviest losses since late February. Additionally, stocks in Asia-Pacific are also offered by the press time.
Despite a boring start to Wednesday, the existence of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes will entertain the traders going forward. Although the minutes are less likely to offer any clues of the tapering and rate hikes, traders will be interested in reading the divide among the policymakers to keep the optimism surrounding the Fed’s future action. The same should help the DXY to remain firm but may negatively impact the equities and commodities.
Read: Wall Street Close: Mixed performance as downbeat Treasury yields save Nasdaq
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1820, following the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major took a U-turn from a short-term falling trend line the previous day to recall the bears.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with five-month-old support near 1.3800
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following a U-turn from the one-week top, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable takes rounds to an ascending support line from early February. 200-DMA lures bears, March-April lows add strength to the support.
Gold prints six-day uptrend around $1,800 on lackluster USD
Gold stays on the front foot around $1,801 during early Wednesday. Although market sentiment remains downbeat, mainly due to the renewed covid concerns, the recently sluggish US dollar moves seem to please the gold buyers of late. FOMC minutes eyed.
Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar
The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases.