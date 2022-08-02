S&P 500 Futures drop, US 10-year Treasury yields renew four-month low amid recession, China concerns

- Market sentiment roils as economic slowdown fears join risk-negative headlines surrounding China.
- Mixed US data, recently hawkish Fedspeak also spoil the mood.
- S&P 500 Futures extend pullback from two-month high, US 10-year Treasury yields print five-day downtrend to refresh multi-day low.
The risk profile deteriorates during Tuesday’s Asian session, extending the previously sour sentiment, as recession woes join headlines surrounding China.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures stretch the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since early June while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop to the lowest levels in four months. That said, the US equity futures gauge drops 0.30% intraday to 4,107 at the latest, whereas the benchmark US bond coupon declines 6.4 basis points (bps) to 2.54% by the press time.
It’s worth noting, however, that the US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to cheer the risk-aversion wave as it drops to the fresh low in a month as bears approach 105.00 mark at the latest.
That said, the recently disappointing US PMIs joined the last week’s US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to portray economic fears for the US. On Monday, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest since 2020 in July as the activity gauge fell to 52.8 versus 53.0 prior. However, the actual figures were better than the 52.0 market forecast. Also, final readings of the US S&P Manufacturing PMI eased below 52.3 initial estimates to 52.2, compared to 52.7 prior.
Also weighing on the mood could be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s indirect signals that the hawks are running out of steam.
Elsewhere, Reuters quotes three sources familiar with the matter to mention that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday as the United States said it wouldn't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing. Furthermore, the news suggests that the US is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China. Additionally, a Chinese media report suggesting the dragon nation’s readiness for a military drill in Bohai, South China Sea, also raises alarms of the fresh Sino-American tussles over the diplomatic issue.
Looking forward, headlines surrounding China and the recession will be important for the market sentiment ahead of Wednesday’s US ISM Services PMI for July and Friday’s US jobs report. That said, speeches from Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans and President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard will be important for intraday directions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0200 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200 in early Europe, as bulls failed to keep reins near the monthly high. Mounting US-China tensions over Taiwan and recession fears weigh on risk sentiment while the US dollar falls in tandem with the yields.
AUD/USD extends post RBA losses to 0.6950, teases weekly bullish channel breakdown
AUD/USD bears ignore the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision while extending pullback from the monthly high ahead of Tuesday’s European session. That said, the Aussie pair takes offers to refresh daily low near 0.6950 by the press time.
Gold outshines amid panic, targets $1,794 Premium
Gold price is extending its winning streak into a fifth trading day on Tuesday, having hit the highest level in four months near $1,780. Gold bulls are rejoicing the reducing bets for a 75 bps Fed rate hike in September amid a combination of factors affecting the market’s perception of risk sentiment in recent times.
What does the future hold for Bitcoin price as Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ narrative takes over?
Bitcoin price is currently retesting the 200-week SMA at $22,794, anticipating a minor bounce. There are three trade opportunities that BTC presents, two of which favor the bears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!