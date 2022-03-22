S&P 500 Futures drop as US T-bond yields stay firmer around three-year high

- Market sentiment remains sours as Fedspeak hints at aggressive rate hikes, Ukraine-Russia crisis worsens.
- US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around May 2019 top after refreshing multi-day peak.
- S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street losses but Nikkei 225 stays firmer after an extended weekend.
Hawkish Fedspeak adds to the market’s risk-off mood, joining the Kyiv-Moscow tussles, which in turn propels the US Treasury yields while weighing on the S&P 500 Futures during Tuesday’s Asian session.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied to the fresh high since May 2019 after rising almost 15 basis points (bps) to 2.32%, around 2.313% by the press time. Further, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses around 4,442 at the latest. Japan’s Nikkei 225, however, prints 1.50% daily gains by the press time on hopes of over 10 trillion yen stimulus, backed by Japanese media Sankei.
Atlanta Fed President Bostic and Richmond Fed’s Barkin initially promoted the US central bank’s ability to restrain inflation, indirectly signaling a faster pace of the rate hike. However, the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell who said, “The Fed will raise rates by more than 25bps at a meeting or meetings if necessary,” offered a major upside momentum to the T-bond coupons.
Also fueling the US Treasury yields were firmer prints of the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February, which rose to 0.51 versus 0.29 expected.
Elsewhere, the worsening conditions of the Ukraine-Russia crisis after Kyiv rejected Moscow’s demand of surrendering in Mariupol. Recently, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that no immediate decision is possible on occupied Ukrainian territory per Interfax. Additionally, US President Joe Biden also cited fears of a cyberattack against the US.
Looking forward, US President Biden’s meeting with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies on Thursday will be crucial, as well as comments from various Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, for the market players.
It’s worth noting that the preliminary readings for March month’s PMIs and the US Durable Goods Orders for February will join the Ukraine-Russia headlines to become additional catalysts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7400 amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7400, in the wake of the hawkish Fedspeak and increased Russian hostilities over Ukraine. The Fed-RBA policy divergence favors the US dollar alongside risk-off sentiment. Fed's speeches and Ukraine updates will be eyed.
Gold eyes $1,950 on elevated uncertainty over Biden-NATO talks
Gold (XAU/USD) is inching towards $1,950.00 after a corrective pullback near $1,920.00 amid rising volatility over the potential meeting between US President Joe Biden and other NATO allies to reach a diplomatic solution for the Russia-Ukraine war.
EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.1010 support confluence
EUR/USD struggles to defend the corrective pullback from 200-HMA, fortnight-long support line. EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1020 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday, following a U-turn from short-term key support a few hours back.
Crypto.com price is hours away from a breakout as the bulls aim for $0.55
Crypto.com price could be hours away from a bull run as the digital asset is currently consolidating outside the trend channel. Following the bullish weekend, Crypto.com price triggered pending orders above the $0.417 level.
Three game-changers in the week ahead
Last week was all about central banks, guess what, this week central banks are once again taking centre stage. This time the sole focus was on Fed chair Jerome Powell, who was speaking at the National Association of Business Economics on Monday.