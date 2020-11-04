S&P 500 futures drop 1% as President Trump's odds of winning a second term improve

The US stock futures are taking a hit with betting markets showing a marked improvement in President Donald Trump’s reelection odds.

At press time, the S&P 500 futures are down 1% and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground.

The risk-off moves accelerated a few minutes before press time on reports that Trump has gained a lead over Democratic candidate in Ohio. Trump is also projected to score a victory in the key state of Florida.

Meanwhile, odds of Trump winning the election now stand at 65% versus 36% for Biden, according to data source SMarkets.

The sell-off will likely worsen if Trump continues to gain ground, forcing markets to price out prospects of Biden winning elections and approving a bigger fiscal stimulus package.