S&P 500 futures drop 1% as President Trump's odds of winning a second term improve

The US stock futures are taking a hit with betting markets showing a marked improvement in President Donald Trump’s reelection odds.
At press time, the S&P 500 futures are down 1% and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground.
The risk-off moves accelerated a few minutes before press time on reports that Trump has gained a lead over Democratic candidate in Ohio. Trump is also projected to score a victory in the key state of Florida.
Meanwhile, odds of Trump winning the election now stand at 65% versus 36% for Biden, according to data source SMarkets.
The sell-off will likely worsen if Trump continues to gain ground, forcing markets to price out prospects of Biden winning elections and approving a bigger fiscal stimulus package.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery
The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event.
EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise.
Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens
Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood.
AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election
AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam.
WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD
WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today.