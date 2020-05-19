S&P 500 Futures consolidate losses, US 10-year Treasury yields stay depressed

- S&P 50 Futures rise 0.20% or six points to 2,924.
- US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 2.4 basis points to 0.687%.
- Market’s risk-tone remains sluggish amid mixed messages from the US.
S&P 500 Futures recover losses from the 11-week top while taking the bids near 2,924 but the US 10-year Treasury yields refresh weekly low while declining to 0.687% during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Although trade/political tension between the US and China, as well as Australia and China, seem to weigh on the market’s risk-tone off-late, hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure could have stopped the bears recently.
Also supporting the equities could be expectations of further easing from the Fed, BOE and Europe. While following the footsteps of global leaders, central banks in Asia-Pacific are also suggesting extended easy money policies to combat the pandemic.
On the other hand, the recent comments from the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow that US President Donald Trump is not saying he was tearing up China trade deal seems to keep the traders hopeful.
Even so, the US Republicans push for the testimony by the World Health Organization (WHO) Head and China’s Ambassador to the US and keep inflating the US-China tussle.
It should also be noted that the further calming of negative Fed rate noise and hopes of the economic restart add strength to the risk-positive side.
That said, investors may keep eyes on the trade/virus updates for fresh impulse amid a lack of major data/events ahead of the US FOMC minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls catch a breather at 10-week top above 0.6500
UD/USD consolidates Tuesday’s daily gains from the highest since March 10. Broad US dollar weakness helps the Aussie pair to overcome China’s trade-negative measures.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, eye 108 level
USD/JPY bulls taking back control as risk mood sours once again. Yen is advancing with the US dollar firming up across the board. Vaccine hopes dwindle away, Fed reminds of risks and trade wars are forever casting a dark cloud.
Gold: Probes $1,750 as US dollar stays sluggish
Gold prices remain modestly positive around $1,749, up 0.24% on a day, amid the early Wednesday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s recoveries from $1,726 amid mixed catalysts. FOMC minutes, developments on trade war, virus will be in focus.
WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed
WTI extends pullback from nine-week high with an additional 1.0% loss. API weekly stockpiles drop 4.8 million barrels versus the previous build of 7.6 million barrels. US Dollar drops to a two-week low, risk-tone remains sluggish.
Vaccines vex, inflation to fall
Several inflation reports are due on Wednesday. Gold and silver made a convincing rebound, highlighting a well preserved trendlline. NASDAQ100 continued to fail in regaining the February gap, ditto for DAX, while SPX and DOW30 couldnt get near the April highs.