S&P 500 Futures cheer easy US Treasury yields near 15-week top amid anxious markets

It’s worth noting that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hopeful of a solution and President Joe Biden also turned down his official travel plans to solve the critical issue on hand, which in turn keep investors hopeful ahead of the decision day. Also important will be to observe China’s official and Caixin PMI data to gauge the nation’s economic performance during challenging times. Additionally, headlines concerning the final reading of the Q2 US GDP and Weekly Jobless Claims may also entertain the traders.

News of AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine showing 74% efficacy in the large US trial seems to have underpinned the latest hopes of overcoming the Delta covid crisis. However, a jump in Aussie virus infections joins the indecision over the US stimulus and debt ceiling issue ahead of October 01 budget expiry to question the mood.

While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields print 2.5 basis points (bps) of a fall to 1.51%, extending pullback from a six-month high flashed the previous day. However, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% intraday to keep Wednesday’s rebound from a weekly low.

