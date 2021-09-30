S&P 500 Futures cheer easy US Treasury yields near 15-week top amid anxious markets

- S&P 500 Futures keeps the previous day’s rebound with mild gains.
- US 10-year Treasury yields step back from multi-day high.
- Market sentiment dwindles as vaccine optimism, cautious mood ahead of China PMI battle Fed tapering, Evergrande concerns.
- US policymakers’ battle over debt ceiling, stimulus will be important, updates from China, Fedspeak should be watched as well.
Having witnessed a risk-off day, global markets remain sluggish during Thursday’s Asian session.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields print 2.5 basis points (bps) of a fall to 1.51%, extending pullback from a six-month high flashed the previous day. However, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% intraday to keep Wednesday’s rebound from a weekly low.
News of AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine showing 74% efficacy in the large US trial seems to have underpinned the latest hopes of overcoming the Delta covid crisis. However, a jump in Aussie virus infections joins the indecision over the US stimulus and debt ceiling issue ahead of October 01 budget expiry to question the mood.
Additionally, fears that China’s power cut issues will join the Evergrande saga to drown the world’s second-largest economy back towards the pandemic-era economic performance challenge the mood.
Elsewhere, the Fed tapering concerns underpinned the US Treasury yields to refresh the highest levels in 15 weeks before the latest pullback.
It’s worth noting that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hopeful of a solution and President Joe Biden also turned down his official travel plans to solve the critical issue on hand, which in turn keep investors hopeful ahead of the decision day. Also important will be to observe China’s official and Caixin PMI data to gauge the nation’s economic performance during challenging times. Additionally, headlines concerning the final reading of the Q2 US GDP and Weekly Jobless Claims may also entertain the traders.
Read: Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD bulls flushed out as US dollar soars
GBP/USD was sent packing all the way to the lowest levels since the end of 2020 with two-fold risk sentiment. These included soaring natural gas prices and petrol shortages in Britain due to Brexit Supply chain constraints as well as a global equity selloff on Tuesday.
Gold rebound eyes weekly resistance near $1,740 amid softer yields
Gold consolidates the monthly losses, the heaviest since June, picking up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,730 during early Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal tracks the US Treasury yields’ pullback to bounce off the short-term key support area.
Dogecoin stands to shed 30% of its value
Dogecoin price action looks to fall further as it is shedding more of its value as bears attempt to squeeze against the bulls. For now, the S1 monthly support level is holding. A break below would spell 30% losses with a price target at $0.13.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?