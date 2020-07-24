S&P 500 Futures: Battle 3,200 as China calls retaliatory measures legitimate, necessary

On the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, China’s Foreign Ministry said that the measures are a legitimate and necessary response.

Further comments

“Some of the personnel in the US consulate in Chengdu interfered in China's affairs, conducted activities not in line with their identities.”

“US' Chengdu consulate diplomats must leave China in 30 days.”

“US must close Chengdu consulate within 72 hours.”

On US secretary of state Pompeo’s speech on China, says “his speech disregards reality, filled with ideological bias.”

S&P 500 Futures remain heavy

S&P 500 futures print four-day lows at 3,199.62, down 0.70% on the day. The broad risk-aversion amid US-China escalation is weighing on the risk barometer.

