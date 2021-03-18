S&P 500 Futures attack record top around 3,980 as Fed-led optimism spreads in Asia

- S&P 500 Futures wavers around multi-day top after strong start in Asia.
- Dovish Fed tamed rate hike fears, for now, but US-China meeting probes the bulls.
- BOE, US Jobless Claims and geopolitical catalysts are other challenges to the latest risk-on mood.
S&P 500 Futures print 0.30% intraday gain as bulls flirt with the record top of 3,980, currently around 3,975, during early Thursday. The risk barometer initially gained from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rejection to immediate rate hike fears. However, chatters surrounding the Sino-American meeting seem to weigh on the quote off-late.
With the Fed’s intact “no rate hike until 2024” verdict joining hopes of faster economic recovery, global equity buyers have the reason to stay hopeful. However, a close reading of the dot-plot can reveal that discomfort prevails among the policymakers as some of them have finally backed early rate hikes.
On the contrary, China’s readiness to propose scaling back of the Trump-era measures for Beijing confronts the American mood to stay firm and frank during their first virtual meeting. This recently led China to lost enthusiasm over the much-awaited meeting that might have refreshed the US-China relations.
Not only the tussle between the US and China but Biden Administration’s latest dislike over North Korean warnings and Iran’s nuclear build join raw over AstraZeneca vaccine to weigh on the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, stocks in Asia-Pacific trade mixed while the US 10-year Treasury yield adds two basis points (bps) while picking up bids to 1.66% by the press time.
Moving on, global investors are likely to have an active day as the BOE’s Super Thursday and European Medicine Authority’s (EMA) verdict on the AstraZeneca covid vaccine joins the US-China meeting. It should, however, be noted that the post-Fed mood is likely not to fade unless witnessing a strong disappointment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
