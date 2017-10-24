S&P 500 future: Upside parallels are still intact - Natixis

S&P 500 future: Upside parallels are still intact - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis, the important technical thresholds at 2558-2562 for S&P 500 future were at last broken and upside parallels are still intact on the daily chart, paving the way for a stronger rally in the next days.
Key Quotes
“The increase in the weekly volatility and the buy signals on the weekly indicators also support this bullish view.”
“We expect the contract to target 2581 (daily Bollinger upper band) last obstacle ahead the resistances at 2590-2600 (monthly Bollinger upper band). The supports are located at 2558-2562, at 2540-2542, at 2506-2511 and at 2457-2470.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.