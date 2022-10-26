S&P 500 continues to rally as bond yields push lower.

Talk of a Fed pivot continues to support risk assets.

Afterhours Alphabet falls heavily, putting rally in doubt.

Equities continued their impressive recent run on Tuesday as we approach the key juncture of earnings season. So far expectations for doom and gloom have not been met. Overall, earnings are coming in ahead of average forecasts. The latest data to October 25 from Refinitic Lipper Alpha shows 129 companies from the S&P reporting, and 73.6% have beaten expectations. Now we must add that analyst expectations have been lowered, but this is still better than recession predictions. On that note, we get the latest update from the Atlanta Fed GDP NOW tool that appears to show that GDP growth will remain strong.

S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY)

The main foundations for this rally have been renewed hopes for a Fed pivot or pause. Nick Timiraos of the Wall Street Journal set this in motion late last week.

"I think the time is now to start talking about stepping down. The time is now to start planning for stepping down," said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly during a talk at the University of California, Berkeley on Friday. https://t.co/vPMSXDAKN8 — Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) October 22, 2022

He then also added to that view with a further line on Fed pausing.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) asks Jay Powell to slow down interest rate rises in a letter one week before the FOMC meeting (and two weeks before congressional elections) https://t.co/uSOZBnqv31 pic.twitter.com/jcmJI9L8qD — Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) October 25, 2022

The market is getting all excited that the Fed will pause. The market has taken rate predictions down for both 2022 and 2023. Below we show the Eurodollar interest rate contract for December 2022 and December 2023. (This is not eurodollar FX).

Eurodollar Dec 2022

Eurodollar Dec 2023

S&P 500 (US500) (SPY) (SPX) forecast

3,806 remains the pivot for this move to extend and test 3,892 and ultimately 4,119, which is the September high. Failure sees a move to 3,636. Apple will be a key hurdle for bulls to overcome. SPY chart is below with the equivalent levels for people preferring to trade the S&P 500 using that ETF.

SPX US500