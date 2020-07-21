S&P 500: Financial sector to be a particularly good opportunity – Morgan Stanley

Both banks and US consumers have a much stronger financial foundation than they did prior to the 2008 crisis but many investors may remain skeptical that the sector can outperform coming out of the current recession. Lisa Shalett from Morgan Stanley explains three main reasons to add financials to the portfolio.
Key quotes
“Second-quarter earnings for financials have largely beaten expectations: Recently reported financial results included some meaningful upside surprises, with banks reporting credit charge-offs that were better than thought, reserve ratios in good shape and, on average, solid balance sheet health. Unlike previous recessions where capital market activities have slowed, Federal Reserve policy moves seem to have boosted transactions.”
“Valuations seem attractive: As a result of underperforming the S&P 500 since the 2008 crisis, the financial sector now appears sharply undervalued. For the past 20 years, the financial sector has had a price-to-earnings ratio just below the S&P 500. Now the sector trades at nearly half the P/E of the index.”
“Rising interest rates could lift profitability: Financials have tended to earn more money when long-term rates are higher than short-term rates, since they can borrow at low rates and lend at higher rates, allowing for higher net interest margins. The yield curve is nearly flat now, but already, inflation expectations are moving higher, which should eventually lead to rising long-term rates. Interest rates may need to lead the way before financials outperform other sectors, but our confidence is growing that rising rates are coming.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.