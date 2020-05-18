S&P 500: Eyeing the post-crash highs once again

Stocks are on the rise, with S&P futures topping the 2,900 level on hopes from a vaccine, signs of a V-shaped recovery in China and a softer US approach to China, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Moderna, an American pharmaceutical company, said that it is seeing positive results in its coronavirus vaccine trials. While details are lacking and being able to manufacture and distribute an immunization may take time, the firm's announcement is good news.”
“Bloomberg has reported that Chinese oil demand is almost back to pre-virus levels. [...] China was the first to suffer from the coronavirus. Its preliminary signs of a V-shaped recovery is encouraging for the world economy.”
“Peter Navarro, a China hawk at the White House, alleged that China sent infected people on planes to sow the seeds of the disease. On Monday, his WH peer Kevin Hasset said that China seems to adhere to the deal signed only January 15. While Hasset did have some criticism against Beijing his tone is already much more moderate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
