S&P 500 extends slide, opens near 3,650 pressured by falling tech stocks

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday.

Technology shares trade deep in the negative territory.

CBOE Volatility Index is up nearly 4% in the early trade.

After closing in the negative territory on Wednesday, major equity indexes in the US edged lower after the opening bell as the market mood remains sour amid a lack of progress in US coronavirus aid talks. Earlier in the day, House Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy, said that they were expecting to finalise the COVID-19 relief bill next week but failed to provide a boost to sentiment.

Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is up nearly 4% on the day at 23.10.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.52% at 29,910, the S&P 500 was losing 0.65% at 3,649 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.9% at 12,257.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Communication Services Index is down 1.5% and the Technology Index is losing 0.52%. On the other hand, the Energy Index is posting modest gains supported by rising crude oil prices.

S&P 500 chart (daily)