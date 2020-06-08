S&P 500 extends rally to fresh 15-week highs above 3,200

- S&P 500 inches closer to 2019's closing level of 3,234.
- Daily RSI is above 70 for the first time since late January.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) last week gained nearly 5% and closed the third straight week in the negative territory on hopes of a strong economic recovery in the second half of the year. After rising 2.6% last Friday, the index extended its rally on Monday and touched its highest level since late February at 3,221 and was last seen up 0.75% on the day at 3,218.
S&P 500 technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose above 70 for the first time since late January, suggesting that there could be a technical correction before the index continues to push higher. However, the 20-day SMA is about to make a bullish cross with the 200-day SMA, pointing out to a bullish outlook in the near-term.
On the upside, the initial resistance for the index aligns at 3,234 (2019 closing level) ahead of 3,300 (psychological level). On the downside, 3,180 (Feb. 26 high/last week's closing level) could be seen as the first support before 3,020 (200-day SMA).
S&P 500 daily chart
Additional technical levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3219
|Today Daily Change
|31.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|3187.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2987.55
|Daily SMA50
|2860.08
|Daily SMA100
|2945.31
|Daily SMA200
|3015.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3212
|Previous Daily Low
|3112.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3212
|Previous Weekly Low
|3024.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3069.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3174.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3150.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3129.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3071.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3030.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3228.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3270
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3328
