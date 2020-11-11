S&P 500 extends gains toward 3,600 as technology stocks push higher

- S&P 500 remains on track to close in the negative territory.
- S&P 500 Technology Index is up more than 2%.
- CBOE Volatility Index is down 7% on Wednesday.
Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to close in the positive territory on Wednesday after starting the day modestly higher. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.85% on the day at 3,575, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 29,454 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 2.3% at 11,890.
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 7% on the day, reflecting the upbeat market mood.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 2.5%. On the other hand, the Energy, Industrials and Materials indexes, which posted strong gains on the back of coronavirus vaccine optimism earlier in the week, are trading in the negative territory.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
