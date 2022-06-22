- On Wednesday, US equities are rising between 0.24% and 0.87%.
- Fed’s Chair Powell: “Fed is strongly committed to bringing inflation back down, moving expeditiously to do so.”
- The Nasdaq Composite leads the pack, followed by the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones.
- The greenback and US Treasury yields are falling despite the Fed’s Chief Powell’s hawkish commentary.
US equities remain in the green despite a hawkish speech by the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who takes the stand at the US Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday as the North American session begins.
At the time of writing, the S&P 500 jumps from hostile territory, recording minimal gains of 0.34%, sitting at 3,780.63, while the Nasdaq Composite leads the pack climbing 0.87%, up at 11,165.14. In the meantime, the Dow Jones Industrial (DJIA) is rising 0.24%, advancing to 30,602.45.
Speaking about sectors, the gainers are Consumer Discretionary, up 1.38 %, followed by Communications Services and Real Estate, each printing gains of 1.27% and 1.25%, respectively. The main lossers are Energy, Materials, and Industrials, dropping by 3.02 %, 0.84%, and 0.30% each.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index extends its weekly losses and is tumbling towards 104.165, down by 0.25%. US Treasury yields remain high but down, and the US 10-year note hovers around 3.149%, falling twelve basis points.
Fundamentally nothing has changed, though stocks keep pushing higher, despite the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying that the Fed is “strongly committed to bringing inflation back down.” Furthermore, he added that data and decisions would determine the pace of rate hikes, which will be made “meeting by meeting.”
In the commodities complex, the US crude oil benchmark, WTI plummets 4.53%, exchanging hands at $104.47 BPD. At the same time, precious metals like gold (XAU/USD), grind higher by 0.26%, trading at $1843.70 a troy ounce.
SP 500 Chart
Key Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3786.82
|Today Daily Change
|23.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|3763.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3964.26
|Daily SMA50
|4080.79
|Daily SMA100
|4249.25
|Daily SMA200
|4411.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3778.8
|Previous Daily Low
|3717.01
|Previous Weekly High
|3852.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|3636.65
|Previous Monthly High
|4305.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|3809.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3755.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3740.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3727.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3691.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3665.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3789.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3814.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3851.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!