Hello fellow traders. In this article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of E-Mini S&P 500 ( ES_F) published in members area of the website. ES_F is showing impulsive bullish sequences in the short term cycles. Recently we got a 3 waves pull back that has ended right at the Blue Box zone. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast.
ES_F Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 06.08.2022
Rally from the 4114.2 low is unfolding as impulsive bullish structure which is still calling for further upside. We got short term pull back in 3 waves that has reached extreme area 4267.7 4244.6 , blue box ( buying zone) . As our members know Blue boxes are based on 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension area , that we trade in 3, 7, or 11 swing corrective sequence. We already got some shallow reaction from the blue box. So, pull back could be already done. However we need to see further separation from the lows to get confirmation. Members who are long from the blue box should make position risk free once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against the bred high. We will put SL at BE and at the same time take partial profits from the trades. In case the price extends lower before bounce happens, and breaks 1.618 fib ext : 4244.6 , that would invalidate the trade.
Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :
- Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup
- Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup
- Charts with Black stamps are not tradable.
ES_F made very good rally from our buying zone. The futures has eventually broken toward new highs, confirming further extension up. Currently ES_F is approaching 4425.17-4475.4 area, where buyers could be taking profits. From that zone we can see some short term pull backs. We don’t recommend selling it in any proposed pull back against the main trend which is still bullish at the moment.
Keep in mind that market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time. You can check most recent charts in the membership area of the site. Best instruments to trade are those having incomplete bullish or bearish swings sequences. We put them in Sequence Report and best among them are shown in the Live Trading Room
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
