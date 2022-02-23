S&P 500 drops to fresh monthly lows in 4250s as markets fret about potential Russia/Ukraine war

As investors question whether there will or won’t be a major Russia/Ukraine conflict, and ponder how Western sanctions against Russia in the event of a full-scale assault would impact the global economy, US equity markets unsurprisingly remain tetchy. In the absence of more certainty, and against a backdrop of expectations for a significant degree of Fed tightening this year, the prospect for any meaningful rebound looks slim at present.

Regarding the latest on the Russia/Ukraine front, following various sanction announcements from the likes of the US, UK and EU over the last two days, satellite imagery has continued to show a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders. In response, Ukraine declared a national emergency and instructed citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow started an evacuation of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv. Elsewhere, reports earlier in the session citing US intelligence officials said that the US had warned Ukraine of a Russian plan to mount a full-scale assault within the next 48 hours.

US equities were down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday fears about a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to rise. The S&P 500 fell back under the 4300 level and hit fresh monthly lows under 4260, with bears eyeing a test of annual lows around 4222. At current levels near 4250, the index trades with losses of about 1.2% on the day. The Nasdaq 100 index dropped 1.7% to hit fresh annual lows under 13.7K, while the Dow fell a further 0.9% and back below 33.5K and is also eyeing a test of annual lows in the 33.3K area. The S&P 500 CBOE Volatility Index rose about half a point into the mid-29.00s, still a little below February’s double top in around 32.00.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.