S&P 500 drops back under 4500 level as dour Meta (Facebook) earnings hammer equity sentiment

- The S&P 500 slumped back below the 4500 level on Thursday, dropping over 2.0% on the day.
- Equity market sentiment took a battering after dour earnings guidance from tech giant Meta Platforms (Facebook).
- Focus now shifts to Amazon earnings after the closing bell and Friday’s US jobs report.
Major US equity indices turned sharply lower on Thursday after an ugly earnings report from Facebook combined with hawkish surprises from the BoE and ECB soured global equity market sentiment and shattered recent positive momentum. The S&P 500 fell back under the 4500 level, a drop of more than 2.0% on the day, with Wednesday and Tuesday’s healthy gains and more now having been given back. The index still trades higher by about 1.3% on the week, but now trades more than 2.0% below Wednesday’s intraday highs near 4600.
Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) tanked a staggering more than 25%, wiping more than $200B off of the company’s market capitalization. If Meta shares close at current levels, that would mark the largest single-day valuation drop (in market cap terms, not percent) ever. The tech giant posted a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast, blaming new privacy changes on Apple devices and increasing competition from the likes of TikTok and YouTube. Meanwhile, for the first time in the company’s history, daily active users declined QoQ to 1.929B from 1.93B.
The more than 25% drop in Facebook’s share price on its own shaved 0.5% off the value of the S&P 500 index. But a contagion effect has seen other publicly traded social media companies also take a battering, with Twitter losing over 5.0%, Pinterest losing over 10% and Snapchat losing over 20%. Sentiment in other major tech/growth stocks, which had recovered well in recent days (spurred in part by good Alphabet earning on Tuesday) also soured. Microsoft was down about 3.0%, Alphabet (Google) was down just under 2.5%, Netflix was down 5.3%, Apple was down 0.7% and Amazon tanked 7.5% ahead of its Q4 earnings release which comes after the closing bell.
The underperformance of tech and growth names meant that the Nasdaq 100 index faired the worst of the major US indices, dropping 3.8% to nearly erase all of its gains for the week. The Dow also suffered dropping 1.3%. The S&P 500 CBOE volatility index or VIX jumped back to 25.0 from Wednesday’s lows just above 20.0. Equity investors now await the aforementioned earnings from Amazon ahead of the US labour market report on Friday. Tech/growth stocks have been suffering in recent weeks on Fed tightening fears and equity investors will be nervously watching the upcoming jobs report in the context of how it influences market expectations as to the timing and pace of Fed hikes/QT this year.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4497.41
|Today Daily Change
|-85.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.87
|Today daily open
|4582.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4545.75
|Daily SMA50
|4625.8
|Daily SMA100
|4575.17
|Daily SMA200
|4451.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4592.23
|Previous Daily Low
|4541.95
|Previous Weekly High
|4451.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|4220.73
|Previous Monthly High
|4814.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|4220.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4573.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4561.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4552.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4522.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4502.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4602.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4622.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4653.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
