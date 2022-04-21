- Major US equity indices reversed early gains on Thursday amid hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell.
- The S&P 500 dipped back to 4,400, having earlier rallied above 4,500 on initial strength related to strong Tesla earnings.
Major US equity indices reversed early gains on Thursday as US yields rallied following hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who endorsed the possibility multiple 50 bps rate hikes at upcoming Fed meetings. Strong earnings from Tesla (+2.8%) following Wednesday’s close helped the S&P 500 open Thursday trade roughly 0.75% higher and at one point surpass the 4,500 mark, but Powell’s comments that 50 bps rate hikes were “on the table” at upcoming meetings, which compounded an earlier hint from Fed’s Mary Daly that the Fed would even consider a 75 bps move, saw the index drop under 4,400.
At current levels in the 4,390s, the S&P 500 is trading with on the day losses of nearly 1.5%, with the bears eyeing a test of monthly lows near 4,370. The Nasdaq 100, unsurprisingly, was the underperformer of the major US indices, dropping closer to 2.0% and under 13,750 for the first time this month. The Nasdaq 100 is more heavily weighted to high price-to-earnings ratio tech and so-called growth stocks, which tend to suffer in an environment of rising interest rates.
The Dow, which is weighted a little more towards value/cyclical stocks which tend to hold up better when interest rates rise, dropped a little less than 1.0% to give up 35,000 status. A weaker than expected US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing survey for April and robust weekly jobless claims numbers didn’t have an impact on market sentiment, with central bank speak taking the limelight.
Looking ahead, earnings remain in focus and could potentially offer the market a bit of a lift. For the most part, it's been a decent earnings season thus far, with the notable exception of the Netflix debacle earlier in the week. Most recently, United Airlines Holdings and American Airlines Group posted strong results and saw strong gains on Thursday after predicting a return to profit this quarter amid a rapid recovery in travel demand.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4406.68
|Today Daily Change
|-51.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|4458.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4492.29
|Daily SMA50
|4405.05
|Daily SMA100
|4510.79
|Daily SMA200
|4501.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4486.46
|Previous Daily Low
|4436.82
|Previous Weekly High
|4484.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|4378.73
|Previous Monthly High
|4636.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|4136.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4467.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4455.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4434.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4410.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4384.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4484.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4510.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4533.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
