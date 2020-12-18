S&P 500 drops back to 3700 area on quad witching day

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • The S&P 500 briefly slipped below the 3700 level after the open, though has recovered back above it in recent trade.
  • A few factors have been distorting the price action on Friday…

The S&P 500 dropped briefly back below the 3700 level shortly after the open of US cash equity trade at 14:30GMT, although has recovered a few points back above it in recent trade. At the moment, the index trades lower by about 0.3%.

No particular catalysts triggered the selling, indeed, the latest noises regarding US fiscal stimulus remain positive (Democrat officials were just on the wires talking about a deal being done by Saturday), though the deadline to extend government funding is 23:59EDT today (i.e. just before midnight Eastern time on Friday 18 December), and this will also need to be dealt with. Meanwhile, the FDA is expected to give emergency use authorisation to a second Covid-19 vaccine before the start of the weekend (Moderna’s vaccine).

Reasons for choppy equity market trade this Friday…

Note that a few distortive market forces have been in play this Friday.

1) This Friday will be the final day of the year for many financial market participants who will be taking next week off for Christmas celebrations, so European and North American markets are expected to be particularly quiet next week. That means a lot of early rebalancing of portfolios.

2) This Friday is the quarterly quad-witching day. Here is Investopedia’s explanation of what that means… “Quadruple witching refers to a date on which stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single stock futures expire simultaneously. While stock options contracts and index options expire on the third Friday of every month, all four asset classes expire simultaneously on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December. Quadruple witching days witness heavy trading volume, in part, due to the offsetting of existing futures and options contracts that are profitable.” Pretty much, unpredictable volatility is normal (hence potentially why stocks sold off a little despite no catalyst).

3) Moreover, Tesla (TSLA) will officially join the S&P 500 on Monday the 21st of December, which some predicted would cause a “frenzied” day of trade this Friday. Analysts note that Tesla’s inclusion will prompt the dozens of index funds that track the S&P 500 to purchase billions of dollars of stock at Friday’s closing price, as they seek to track the index as closely as possible. Traders think the given the size of Tesla’s market capitalisation and the intra-day volatility of its share price, its addition could trigger significant market volatility. That does not entirely seem to have come into fruition, but could be contributing to weakness in the stock market.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3705.5
Today Daily Change -14.00
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 3719.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3656.62
Daily SMA50 3549.1
Daily SMA100 3465.35
Daily SMA200 3198.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3724
Previous Daily Low 3709
Previous Weekly High 3715.25
Previous Weekly Low 3630.25
Previous Monthly High 3674.5
Previous Monthly Low 3277.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3714.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3718.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 3711
Daily Pivot Point S2 3702.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 3696
Daily Pivot Point R1 3726
Daily Pivot Point R2 3732.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 3741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as

EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces

XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.

Gold news

How to trade the Christmas period

How to trade the Christmas period

Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?

Read more

Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce

Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures