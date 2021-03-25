Update 1600GMT/1200 EST: The Nasdaq leads lower as big tech stocks again suffer. Apple, Facebook, and Google are all lower as meme stocks rally sharply. Gamestop is up 30% and AMC up 17%. An Israeli registered ship is hit by an Iranian missile, according to several reports. Oil remains calm for now as a strong Dollar caps it. The Suez is still blocked and Novavax delays signing an agreement for its covid vaccine with the EU due to concerns oversupply problems.

Sector watch: Financals +0.6%, Real Estate +0.4%. Tech -0.5% and Healthcare -0.4%.

Selected stocks: Gamestop +31%, AMC +17%, RBLX +4%, XPeng +5%, NIO +3%, Nike -4%, Baidu -4%, Netflix -3%.

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 25:

Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable, but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?

Well, the bond market already knows that, and so does the FX market. Equities will catch on eventually.

The dollar made an aggressive move overnight, and the EUR/USD is now taking stock before likely breaking to a 1.1700 handle. Oh, wait there it goes. Oh well, another big figure bites the dust. Risk is off, Europe is a mess, and the Suez Canal is blocked. Therefore, investors flock to the dollar. Oil remains high but has given up some of yesterday's gains to sit at $59.26. The US 10-year yield is stable at 1.6%

European markets are not happy this morning: the DAX is down 1.25%, FTSE down 1%, and EuroStoxx down 0.7%.

US futures are also fed up: Nasdaq down 0.5%, S&P down 0.4% and Dow down 0.4%.

S&P 500 top news

US Jobless claims are 684k versus 730k forecast.

The US Securities & Exchanges Commission has opened an inquiry into Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), which have been one of the latest frenzies on Wall Street.

Fed Chair Powell says half of US debt is sustainable. What about the other half then! He also says the economy is expanding faster than anticipated and the Fed may be able to pull back from support. If the only buyer in the market steps away, then you know what is going to happen!

The Suez Canal remains blocked, but oil prices are capped by a rampant dollar.

The Japanese coast guard says North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile.

The EU and UK issue a surprise joint statement regarding working together on vaccine supply.

AZN has its covid vaccine suspension extended in Denmark as authorities look into two cases. Also, AZN says its covid vaccine is 76% effective in a new analysis of US trial data.

Facebook, Twitter and Google CEOs to testify before lawmakers on how to prevent violence incitement and false information spread-CNBC.

US SEC adopts laws that will delist foreign companies from US exchanges if they do not meet US auditing standards. Hmmm, not like Western countries have no problems with auditing, financial crises.

Coherent picks II-VI over Lumentum.

CBOE says it will buy Chi-X Asia.

Nike: social media backlash against Nike from China as Nike had said it was concerned over forced labour reports in Xinjiang.

Rite Aid said sales will suffer as no one is suffering from colds and flu. Shares dropped sharply in pre-market.

Walgreens also dropped as it too sells similar cold and flue treatments.

Ups and downs

General Mills: Credit Suisse cuts price target.

Tencent Music: Goldman downgrades.

Walgreens: Deutsche Bank gives a catalyst buy call.

Rite aid: Deutsche Bank gives a catalyst buy call. DB seems to like cold and flu!

General Motors: Citi reiterates buy rating.

Cisco: Goldman Sachs raises price target.

Winnebago: Truist raises price target.

