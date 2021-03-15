S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Stocks struggle for momentum despite records being broken

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 15:

Equity markets tread water on Monday morning despite Friday's record-setting session in the US. Continued fears over inflation, problems with vaccine rollout, and suspensions of the AstraZeneca vaccine add to investor concerns over just how quickly the reopening trade will actually come to fruition. Despite this, the European travel and leisure index rises to fully wipe out pandemic losses to trade at its highest level since March 2020. Is this "irrational exuberance" or a sign of things to come? The boss of Kuehne+Nagel appears to side with the former saying last week it would be 15 months before the majority of rich countries' adult populations are vaccinated.

US 10 Year continues to dominate the narrative, holding firm near 1.63%, The Dollar remains bid at 1.1923 versus the Euro, and Oil gives up some ground to $65.12.

European markets are all in the red with the Dax down 0.15, FTSE down 0.3%, and EuroStoxx down 0.2%.

US futures are mixed with the Nasdaq lower by 0.1% but the Dow and S&P just barely positive.

S&P 500 Top News

New York Empire Manufacturing Index 17.4 versus 14.5 expected and 12.1 prior.

The EU is to take legal action against the UK over the UK's decision to change the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The UK is still hoping to get a deal with the EU for the City of London!

AZN UK Prime minister Johnson says the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. Ireland and Netherlands temporarily suspend the use of AZN's covid vaccine.

Anthony Fauci is urging US state leaders not too open too quickly saying the covid-19 battle is "not in the end zone".

The Federal Reserve is expected to increase US economic forecasts this week on the back of rising vaccinations and the $1.9 trillion stimulus.

Stripe raises $600 million making the valuation of Stripe at $95 billion the largest ever private valuation in Silicon valley.

Facebook says it has started adding labels to all posts about covid 19 vaccines.

Alibaba (BABA) China has reportedly asked Alibaba to sell some of its media interests, according to Reuters, citing WSJ.

Pfizer: Thierry Breton, EU Industry Commissioner, says the EU will stick to its vaccination targets as Pfizer is "producing much more than planned."

Carnival Corp: CEO says expects at least two more tough years for the industry, Reuters citing FT.

Eli Lilly: the US is to limit Lilly's antibody therapy for covid 19 over concerns over new variants has on its effectiveness, according to Reuters.

GenMark Diagnostics to be bought by Roche.

NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac, and Caesars Entertainment are to join the S&P 500.

AMC is opening cinemas in LA, starting today according to CNBC.

Ford Motor: to begin recalling some 2.9 million vehicles due to an airbag issue.

XPeng: Receives a $76.8 million investment from local government in Guangdong according to CNBC.

DraftKings announced a $1 billion offerings in convertible 2028 notes.

Finally Tesla!!: SEC filing gives CEO Elon Musk a new company title "Technoking of Tesla". Long live the King.

Ups and downs

Nike: Pipe Sandler raises price target.

Dropbox: Jefferies raises price target.

Netflix: BMO reiterates as a top pick.

Sources CNBC, Reuters, Benzinga.

