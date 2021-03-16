S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Retail sales and Industrial Prod miss as economy not out of the woods yet

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 16:
Equity markets are still positive on Tuesday as stimulus and vaccine optimism sweep across the US equity markets. Europe has less reason to be bullish as the European Medicines Agency is due to give a press conference later on the AstraZeneca vaccine. US retail sales disappoint with a fall of 3% versus an expectation for a more modest 0.5% fall. Commentators expect stimulus checks to make this a blip next month, but we will have to keep a close eye to see how markets react to negative news. US Industrial Production also misses estimates, so plenty of negative news to see just how strong this bullish market really is.
The Dollar is flat at 1.1930 versus Euro, Oil is lower with WTI Crude below $65 and the US 10 Year is steady at 1.60%.
European markets are positive with Dax up 0.6%, FTSE up 0.4% and Eurostoxx up 0.2%.
US futures are mostly in the green with the Nasdaq up 0.5%, s&P up 0.1%, and Dow Jones flat.
S&P 500 Top News
European Medicines Agency to give a press conference at 1300 GMT/0900 EST on AZN vaccine.
US Industrial Production misses -2.2% versus +0.3% expected.
US Retail Sales disappoint at -3% versus expected -0.5%.
UK Bank of England Governor Bailey says inflation could flare above 2% in the short term.
Bank of America survey shows only 15% of investors think US equities are in a bubble.
Blackrock CIO Rick Rieder says expects the US 10 Year yield to continue higher, reaching 2% later in 2021.
US Redbook retail sales for March down 17.9%.
ANT Group/Alibaba: Investors value ANT Group at c.$200 billion, down from $315 billion IPO valuation. See more.
Newscorp and Facebook reach a deal over content.
AbbVie is to sell its portfolio of female targetted drugs, according to Reuters.
Microsoft says glitches related to Outlook and Teams have been fixed after rolling back a previous update-Reuters.
Nokia: announces plans to cut 10,000 jobs and invest in more research.
AZN Canada approves covid vaccine for over 65's-CNBC.
Fintech Acquisition SPAC is to take E-Toro broker public.
Nikola to raise $100 million in a stock offering.
Tesla: March 11 Detroit crash to be investigated by US auto safety agency (SCI).
Ups and Downs
Apple: Evercore ISI raises price target.
Chevron: Goldman Sachs raises price target.
Roblox: Stifel rates as a buy.
Starbucks: Upgraded by BTIG.
Twitter: Citi raises price target.
United Airlines: Goldman ups price target.
Economic Data due see all
