S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Lower yields to give a Friday feeling bounce

Here is what you need to know on Friday, March 19:

Equity markets continue to live in fear of the yield curve as a spike in the US 10 Year led to a sharp fall for the Nasdaq and the panic spread to all sectors. The Fed is looking increasingly unbelievable in its assertion that zero rates and strong growth rates can live in harmony with an absence of inflation. The market is also increasingly dubious of this assertion as the FX and Bond markets lead the challenge to the Fed. The equity market is usually the last to know as the FX market is about 20 times the size of the overall equity market and is less susceptible to frenzy.

See Forex Today

The Dollar remains bid and is still under 1.19 versus the Euro. The US 10 Year has retreated which should help the Friday feeling for equities, now yielding 1.69%. Oil is below $60 for WTI as a stronger dollar and the contango curve increase storage and lowers prices.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

European markets are mixed with the EuroStoxx up 0.1% but the FTSE down 0.2% and Dax down 0.6%.

US Futures are green though with the Nasdaq up 0.1%, Dow up 0.1%, and S&P flat.

S&P 500 Top News

US and China escalate the war of words as political tensions mount.

Bank of Japan widens 10-year JGB band (hawkish) and dumped on the Nikkei saying it would continue to buy stock ETF's but only on the Topix.

The US reaches President Biden's target of 100 million vaccine shots in the first 100 days in office.

EU countries resume AZN vaccine use.

France resumes lockdown in some regions as third or fourth wave (I've lost count!) hits.

US Government is looking to Canada for raw materials to help EV production-Reuters.

The US is not to continue the Supplementary Leverage Ratio which makes it easier for banks to hold cash and bonds on books.

Nike: EPS beats but misses revenue estimates and forecasts disappoint. Shares down 2% premarket.

FedEx: beats on EPS and revenue (doh, obviously!). Shares up 5% pre-market.

Amazon: NFL says it has reached a deal to 2033 with Amazon on a long-term media deal. Also deals done with Disney(ESPN), ViacomCBS, and Fox.

Chubb offers to acquire Hartford Financial in a $23 billion deal.

Ford: Will assemble F150 pickup and Edge SUV in the US without some parts due to semiconductor shortage and let two auto plants lie idle.

Tesla: Geely, a Chinese owner of Volvo said it plans to launch electric cars under a new name and branding.

Toyota: Reports possible violations of anti-bribery laws relating to a Thai subsidiary to SEC-Reuters.

Skillz: Launches share offering, shares drop 7% pre-market.

Ups and Downs

Dollar General: Jefferies cuts price target.

FedEx: UBS and Credit Suisse raise price target.

Nike: Credit Suisse, RBC, and JPMorgan raise price target.

Boeing: Susquehanna raises price target.

Starbucks: Wedbush raises price target.

EvercoreInc: Goldman raises price target.

Economic Releases

not too much to get excited about here!

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.