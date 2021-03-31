S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 31:

Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields do not help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds. Companies have also been using cheap debt to "buy earnings" and this is likely to come to an end if yields remain elevated. President Biden's infrastructure plan will also need paying for with increased bond supply. Increased supply means lower prices, means higher yields!

The dollar remains strong as the main fundamentals of higher rates, higher growth and higher vaccinations remain in place. Oil remains stable at $60.61. Bitcoin is slightly lower, and Gold is flat at $1684.

See Forex Today

European markets are flat, FTSE -0.1%, EuroStoxx +0.01%, and Dax -0.01%.

US futures are all positive with the Nasdaq leading the way +0.6%, S&P 500 +0.1%, and Dow +0.01%.

Wednesday marks quarter-end and with a shortened week due to Easter, this could lead to some unusual closing moves. Given the major indices are positive for the quarter do not be surprised to see some risk taken off the table. April is traditionally a bullish month for equities, the second highest on average. July is the best, and September is the worst.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

S&P 500 top news

ECB President Lagarde says short-term risk/reward is skewed to the downside, medium term looks more balanced.

US ADP jobs report adds 517k, forecast 550k, previous 117k.

President Biden is to unveil his infrastructure plan on Wednesday. $2 trillion plan to be funded by increased corporation tax but not a wealth tax, according to sources.

Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in a phase 3 study in adolescents. See more.

Deliveroo has a weak start to its IPO in London as shares (ROO.L) drop 30%. See more.

Amazon: Alabama union election enters second day.

BlackBerry, a meme stock favourite, missed on revenue as its net loss increased. Shares down 5% pre-market.

Lululemon Athletica: beat on EPS and revenue but future guidance disappoints. Down 2% pre-market.

Boeing: Alaska Air Group says to buy 23 of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes.

Alphabet (GOOGLE) says it has signed licensing deals with over 600 news outlets globally and is seeing a large increase in user interest.

AstraZeneca: Germany stops the use of AZN's COVID-19 vaccine in those under 60.

Facebook is cleared by the Brazilian central bank to allow WhatsApp users to send payments to each other using Mastercard or Visa.

Chewy beat EPS estimates, shares up 10% pre-market.

Walgreens also beats estimates. Shares up 2% pre-market.

Cannabis stocks Tilray, Aurora, Sundial, Canopy Growth: New York State passes bill to allow recreational marijuana use.

Ups and downs

Apple: UBS upgrades.

Lululemon: JPMorgan cuts price target.

Harley Davidson: Baird raises price target.

Economic data due

14:45GMT Chicago PMI forecast 61, prior 59.5.

15:00GMT US Home sales.

21:20GMT President Biden speaks.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.